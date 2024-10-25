Grimes & Company Inc. Acquires 1,443 Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Hercules Capital by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,824,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,768,000 after acquiring an additional 298,992 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,737,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,761,000 after buying an additional 47,672 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 607,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,427,000 after buying an additional 7,485 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 1,861.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 407,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,960,000 after buying an additional 386,367 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 379,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,762,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the period. 19.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Hercules Capital from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Hercules Capital Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:HTGC opened at $19.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.39. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $15.02 and a one year high of $21.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.58.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 57.82%. The firm had revenue of $125.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Hercules Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.61%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hercules Capital news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos purchased 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.03 per share, for a total transaction of $28,992.24. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,202.39. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos acquired 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.03 per share, for a total transaction of $28,992.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,202.39. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $1,959,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,161,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,338,045.13. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hercules Capital Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

See Also

