Grimes & Company Inc. Acquires 25 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PH. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth about $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 238.5% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 44 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 346.7% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of PH stock opened at $624.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $80.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.43. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $362.49 and a 12 month high of $646.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $609.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $561.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 29.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $503,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,282. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total transaction of $503,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,986,282. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total transaction of $1,032,617.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,947. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $620.00 to $656.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $665.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $660.57.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

