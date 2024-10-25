Grimes & Company Inc. Acquires 2,981 Shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS)

Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 340,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,585,000 after buying an additional 14,164 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 226,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,812,000 after buying an additional 24,717 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 217,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,838,000 after acquiring an additional 24,350 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 192,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 48,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,375,000.

Shares of BATS:CEFS opened at $21.96 on Friday. Saba Closed-End Funds ETF has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $22.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.13 million, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.20.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th.

The Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (CEFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks to generate high income by investing in closed-end funds trading at a discount to net asset value and hedging for duration risk.

