Grimes & Company Inc. Acquires 832 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 15.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 199,888,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,665,963,000 after purchasing an additional 27,254,172 shares in the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 108.2% during the first quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 7,799,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053,793 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 45.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,959,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $182,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135,457 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 74.0% during the second quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 6,753,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $134,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 23.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,130,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $204,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,648 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director C Park Shaper sold 690,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $17,081,014.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,809,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,543,985.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kinder Morgan news, Director C Park Shaper sold 690,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $17,081,014.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,809,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,543,985.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 25,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $529,555.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 817,040 shares of company stock worth $19,747,879. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.9 %

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $24.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.37. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.91 and a one year high of $25.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.35 and a 200 day moving average of $20.61.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 target price on Kinder Morgan in a report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.91.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

