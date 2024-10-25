Grimes & Company Inc. Buys 2,742 Shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. owned 0.06% of Fidus Investment worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDUS. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fidus Investment during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fidus Investment during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidus Investment during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Fidus Investment by 20.0% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Fidus Investment by 28.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,788 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.14% of the company’s stock.

Fidus Investment Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Fidus Investment stock opened at $19.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.74. Fidus Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $17.63 and a 52 week high of $20.60. The company has a market capitalization of $624.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.39.

Fidus Investment Increases Dividend

Fidus Investment ( NASDAQ:FDUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 67.43%. The business had revenue of $35.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fidus Investment Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Fidus Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is currently 59.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fidus Investment to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

