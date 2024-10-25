Grimes & Company Inc. Buys 5,651 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 79,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,651 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 359.1% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4,912.9% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 314.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 214.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $28.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $22.95 and a 52-week high of $30.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.96.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.