Grimes & Company Inc. Grows Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRWD. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 17,926.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 925,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,668,000 after purchasing an additional 920,695 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 47.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,753,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,828,000 after purchasing an additional 564,662 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 619.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 554,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,865,000 after purchasing an additional 477,706 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,061,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,124,000 after purchasing an additional 315,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 429.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,360,000 after purchasing an additional 242,052 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CrowdStrike stock opened at $304.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.10 billion, a PE ratio of 574.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.17 and a 52-week high of $398.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $279.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.74.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CrowdStrike

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $500,322.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,582,623.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.38, for a total value of $1,237,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,455,315.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $500,322.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,582,623.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 103,212 shares of company stock valued at $30,529,413. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.