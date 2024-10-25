Grimes & Company Inc. Has $639,000 Stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Grimes & Company Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $347,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at $5,192,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 223.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of OEF opened at $280.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.78. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $193.00 and a 12 month high of $283.40.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

