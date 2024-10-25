Grimes & Company Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM opened at $129.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.10. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $131.85. The stock has a market cap of $58.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.