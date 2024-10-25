Grimes & Company Inc. Invests $394,000 in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 63,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 897.7% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UEC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 target price (up from $9.75) on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday.

Insider Activity at Uranium Energy

In other news, CEO Amir Adnani acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,242,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,393,536.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Melbye acquired 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $39,710.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 988,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,129,969.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amir Adnani acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,242,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,393,536.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uranium Energy Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN UEC opened at $7.94 on Friday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $8.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.23 and a beta of 1.84.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Uranium Energy had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uranium Energy Corp. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

