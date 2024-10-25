Grimes & Company Inc. Makes New Investment in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA bought a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,716,000. M&G Plc purchased a new position in Brookfield in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,222,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Brookfield by 1,022.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 272,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,427,000 after purchasing an additional 248,506 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in Brookfield by 12.8% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 259,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,882,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield by 324.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 105,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 80,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Brookfield from $50.50 to $51.25 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Brookfield from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Brookfield from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.59.

Brookfield Trading Up 0.4 %

Brookfield stock opened at $54.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $89.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.98 and a beta of 1.54. Brookfield Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.84 and a fifty-two week high of $56.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $23.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is currently 52.46%.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

