Grimes & Company Inc. Purchases 8,110 Shares of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPS)

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPS – Free Report) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,110 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SimpliFi Inc. grew its holdings in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 523,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,803,000 after purchasing an additional 12,384 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF by 1,198.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 11,984 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF by 266.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 38,125 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 51,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the period.

Get GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF alerts:

GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:HIPS opened at $12.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.83. GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $11.39 and a 12 month high of $13.22.

GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF Profile

The GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (HIPS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TFMS HIPS index. The fund tracks an index of assets that tend to produce high income and pass through that income without being taxed at the constituent level. These include REITs, MLPs, BDCs and debt-based closed-end funds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.