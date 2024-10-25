Grimes & Company Inc. Sells 16,702 Shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Grimes & Company Inc. decreased its position in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 41.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 16,702 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADMA. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the first quarter worth about $1,028,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the second quarter worth about $1,992,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in ADMA Biologics by 152.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 732,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,837,000 after buying an additional 442,315 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the second quarter worth about $1,157,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in ADMA Biologics by 90.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,169,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,717,000 after buying an additional 556,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ADMA. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Friday, September 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ADMA Biologics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at ADMA Biologics

In other ADMA Biologics news, Director Lawrence P. Guiheen sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $166,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 153,941 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,290.27. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Adam S. Grossman sold 236,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total value of $4,190,566.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,059,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,436,552.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence P. Guiheen sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $166,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 153,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,290.27. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 466,900 shares of company stock worth $8,224,121 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADMA Biologics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $15.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.13 and a 12-month high of $21.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -798.00 and a beta of 0.62.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $107.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.44 million. ADMA Biologics had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

