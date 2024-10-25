Grimes & Company Inc. Sells 390 Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Grimes & Company Inc. trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTSL. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. bought a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000.

Shares of FTSL stock opened at $45.94 on Friday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $45.01 and a 52-week high of $46.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.04.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.58%.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

