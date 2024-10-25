Hartford Investment Management Co. Lowers Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,754 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 20,669 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $254,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,960. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE KEYS opened at $153.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.34. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.57 and a fifty-two week high of $162.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.