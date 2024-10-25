Head-To-Head Analysis: Ouster (NYSE:OUST) & Venture (OTCMKTS:VEMLY)

Venture (OTCMKTS:VEMLY – Get Free Report) and Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Venture shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.5% of Ouster shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of Ouster shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Venture and Ouster, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Venture 0 0 0 0 N/A Ouster 0 2 3 0 2.60

Profitability

Ouster has a consensus target price of $13.40, indicating a potential upside of 72.90%. Given Ouster’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ouster is more favorable than Venture.

This table compares Venture and Ouster’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Venture N/A N/A N/A Ouster -122.32% -68.48% -38.06%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Venture and Ouster”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Venture N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ouster $99.59 million 3.52 -$374.11 million ($5.58) -1.39

Venture has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ouster.

Summary

Ouster beats Venture on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Venture

Venture Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions, products, and services in Singapore, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Manufacturing and Design Solutions, and Technology Products and Design Solutions segments. It engages in the design, manufacture, assemble, installation, and distribution of electronic, and other computer products and peripherals; manufacture and sale of terminal units; development and marketing of colour imaging products for label printing; and research and development of biotechnology, life, and medical science products, as well as engages in repair of engineering and scientific instruments. The company is also involved in the provision of engineering, customization, logistics, and repair services; information system development and support services; design solutions and services; administrative and technical, and management services; and manufacturing, product design and development, engineering, and supply-chain management services. In addition, it engages in the manufacturing, fabricating, and dealing of precision plastic tools, components and sub-assemblies; design, customization, and marketing of tool-making and precision engineering solutions; manufacture of plastic injection molds and moldings with secondary processes and subassembly; manufacture of high technology products; and import and export of electronic parts, components, equipment, devices, and instruments. Further, the company wholesales computer hardware and peripheral equipment; manufactures and repairs engineering and scientific instruments; and manufactures and sells data and telecommunications products in industrial electronics industries. Venture Corporation Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Ouster

Ouster, Inc. provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions. The company offers Ouster Sensor, a scanning sensor; and Digital Flash, a solid-state flash sensor. It also provides surround-view lidar sensors, which include Ouster Gemini, a perception platform for smart infrastructure deployments; and Blue City, a Gemini-powered solution for traffic operations, planning, and safety. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

