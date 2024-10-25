Head-To-Head Review: Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) vs. Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO)

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) and Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Pan American Silver and Gatos Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pan American Silver -5.54% 0.66% 0.44% Gatos Silver N/A 7.41% 7.03%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.4% of Pan American Silver shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.8% of Gatos Silver shares are held by institutional investors. 12.9% of Pan American Silver shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Gatos Silver shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pan American Silver $2.32 billion 3.98 -$103.70 million ($0.39) -65.04 Gatos Silver N/A N/A $12.86 million $0.22 89.59

This table compares Pan American Silver and Gatos Silver”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gatos Silver has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pan American Silver. Pan American Silver is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gatos Silver, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Pan American Silver and Gatos Silver, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pan American Silver 0 1 5 0 2.83 Gatos Silver 0 4 0 1 2.40

Pan American Silver presently has a consensus target price of $24.93, suggesting a potential downside of 1.72%. Gatos Silver has a consensus target price of $12.90, suggesting a potential downside of 34.55%. Given Pan American Silver’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pan American Silver is more favorable than Gatos Silver.

Volatility and Risk

Pan American Silver has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gatos Silver has a beta of 2.1, suggesting that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gatos Silver beats Pan American Silver on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp. in April 1995. Pan American Silver Corp. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver deposits. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc. in October 2020. Gatos Silver, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

