Heartland Bank & Trust Co Invests $215,000 in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 401.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,639,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,729,000 after buying an additional 2,912,942 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 37.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,063,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $254,920,000 after acquiring an additional 835,557 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 137.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 580,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,305,000 after purchasing an additional 335,624 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 154.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 408,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,293,000 after purchasing an additional 248,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $19,824,000. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,964,120. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CF Industries news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 7,201 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $648,234.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,629,574.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,964,120. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Down 1.1 %

CF opened at $83.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.13 and a twelve month high of $90.86. The stock has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.50. CF Industries had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. CF Industries’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on CF Industries in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CF Industries from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.67.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

