Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,115 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,562 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,082 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,439 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 65.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 293 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 821 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $108.05 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $99.06 and a 1-year high of $134.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.01 and a 200-day moving average of $109.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57.

Insider Activity

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.87. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 16.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mary Elizabeth Henderson sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.30, for a total transaction of $152,703.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,707.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $188.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.43.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

