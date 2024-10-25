Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,842 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $3,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,147,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,859,000 after acquiring an additional 336,596 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 482.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 287,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after purchasing an additional 237,995 shares during the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the second quarter worth approximately $4,378,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 81.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 410,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,755,000 after buying an additional 184,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Significant Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 949.8% in the 1st quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC now owns 202,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after buying an additional 183,571 shares in the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Trading Up 0.8 %

TSLX opened at $20.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.06. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a one year low of $19.02 and a one year high of $22.35.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 44.55%. The business had revenue of $121.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.87%. This is a boost from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 74.19%.

Insider Activity

In other Sixth Street Specialty Lending news, Director Judy S. Slotkin acquired 7,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.90 per share, with a total value of $139,598.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,726 shares in the company, valued at $372,647.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Profile

(Free Report)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.