Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $2.59 Million Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 2.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 8.3% in the first quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 141,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,664,000 after acquiring an additional 19,431 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 420,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,765,000 after acquiring an additional 30,240 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp cut Howmet Aerospace from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Howmet Aerospace

In related news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $14,961,111.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,135 shares in the company, valued at $14,982,938.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total value of $6,847,550.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,985,077.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $14,961,111.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,982,938.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $100.62 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.94 and a 52 week high of $106.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.58 and its 200 day moving average is $86.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.61, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.46.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 23.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.46%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

