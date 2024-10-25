Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $3.58 Million Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,345 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 143.1% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $216.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.89.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 132,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total value of $26,030,472.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,183,874.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 132,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $26,030,472.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,183,874.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.30, for a total value of $615,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,571,741.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 349,261 shares of company stock worth $69,411,130 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $233.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $204.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.44. The firm has a market cap of $273.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.69 and a 1-year high of $234.40.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.29. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $20.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This is an increase from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.89%.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

