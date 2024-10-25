Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 532.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,815,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,935,779,000 after purchasing an additional 14,158,054 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $980,210,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7,761.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,893,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $808,077,000 after buying an additional 6,805,982 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,511,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,197,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,794,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,235,972,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330,887 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM stock opened at $119.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.49 and a 200-day moving average of $116.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Scotiabank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

