Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 17,486 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,802 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,486 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at $28,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

DELL opened at $120.55 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.90 and a 52 week high of $179.70. The company has a market capitalization of $85.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.34.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 178.09% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 36.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DELL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,839,959 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $196,286,826.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,350,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,665,690.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $93,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,066,560. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,839,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $196,286,826.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,350,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,665,690.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,953,387 shares of company stock valued at $2,113,353,236 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

