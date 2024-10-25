Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 16,703 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $3,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IOVA. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,647 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 73,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 27.7% in the third quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 100,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 21,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $10.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.62. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $18.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.91.

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $31.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 million. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.04% and a negative net margin of 1,343.27%. Iovance Biotherapeutics’s revenue was up 12969.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IOVA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

