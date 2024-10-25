Hoertkorn Richard Charles Trims Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Hoertkorn Richard Charles lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,834 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9,200.0% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $164.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.92. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.46 and a twelve month high of $193.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Pivotal Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $204.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total value of $3,741,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,106,806 shares in the company, valued at $350,361,837.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total transaction of $3,741,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,106,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,361,837.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $114,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,112. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 220,426 shares of company stock valued at $35,993,340. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

