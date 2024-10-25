IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 232,878 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $15,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 1.7% in the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in Amphenol by 1.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,076 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 3.4% during the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 16.2% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 697 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APH. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Amphenol from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Vertical Research started coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.17.

In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $19,749,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $19,749,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $6,563,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,373,382. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 570,000 shares of company stock worth $37,209,000 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $69.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.86 billion, a PE ratio of 42.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $39.34 and a 12 month high of $71.20.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

