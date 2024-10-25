IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 56 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $9,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 52,746.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 528,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,890,000 after purchasing an additional 527,460 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 696.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 352,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,891,000 after buying an additional 308,493 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3,325.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 220,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,229,000 after buying an additional 213,731 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 562,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,179,000 after buying an additional 177,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4,193.1% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 128,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,601,000 after acquiring an additional 125,498 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IDXX shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $630.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.13.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $452.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $486.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $490.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $372.50 and a 1-year high of $583.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.33.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 57.03%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

