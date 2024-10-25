IFM Investors Pty Ltd Cuts Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $13,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 79,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,693,000 after purchasing an additional 12,968 shares during the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 36.4% in the third quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 71,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,776,000 after buying an additional 18,975 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.5% in the third quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 12,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.6% during the third quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 14,768.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 468,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,193,000 after purchasing an additional 464,921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.47.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.2 %

EMR opened at $108.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $83.10 and a twelve month high of $119.53. The company has a market cap of $61.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.09.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

