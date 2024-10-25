IFM Investors Pty Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,578 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $11,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 82,462.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,606,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,300,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,715 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,349,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 457,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,626,000 after buying an additional 199,810 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 259.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 150,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,108,000 after buying an additional 108,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 4,778.7% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 103,672 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,048,000 after buying an additional 101,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Performance

United Rentals stock opened at $824.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $770.73 and its 200 day moving average is $707.41. The company has a market capitalization of $54.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.68. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $387.01 and a twelve month high of $861.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $11.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.49 by ($0.69). United Rentals had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 35.87%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $11.73 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 17.21%.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In related news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,100. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on United Rentals from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on United Rentals from $873.00 to $954.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $728.86.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

