IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Allstate were worth $10,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 70.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the second quarter valued at $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 33.9% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Elizabeth Brady sold 49,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total value of $8,861,552.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,431,901.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $16,140,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,880,915.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth Brady sold 49,481 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total value of $8,861,552.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,431,901.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 192,530 shares of company stock valued at $34,967,665. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allstate Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:ALL opened at $192.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $187.73 and a 200 day moving average of $174.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $122.53 and a 52 week high of $198.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.48.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.28. Allstate had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($4.42) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Allstate from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Allstate from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Allstate from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.44.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

