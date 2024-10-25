IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Stock Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $10,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 10.8% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $360,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $557,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Pauline Richards acquired 2,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.92 per share, with a total value of $246,666.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,007,801.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APO shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $128.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $129.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.56.

APO stock opened at $146.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.75. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.11 and a 12-month high of $146.82. The company has a market capitalization of $83.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.18 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 21.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.49%.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

