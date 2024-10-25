IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $9,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $240.54 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.64 and a fifty-two week high of $274.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $246.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.95.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.24. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Robert Sands sold 119,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.37, for a total transaction of $28,908,439.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 431,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,638,157.73. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Constellation Brands news, Director Robert Sands sold 119,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.37, for a total transaction of $28,908,439.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 431,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,638,157.73. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $3,259,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,480. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,367 shares of company stock valued at $32,539,170 over the last 90 days. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 target price (down from $300.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $307.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.47.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

See Also

