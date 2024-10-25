IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $11.09 Million Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,549 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $11,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.3% during the third quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 11,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 22.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APD stock opened at $322.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $292.79 and its 200-day moving average is $270.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.24 and a 52 week high of $332.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.82.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.16. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $308.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.82.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

