IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $12.95 Million Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $12,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COF. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth $29,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 391.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF opened at $153.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.07 and a 200 day moving average of $142.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $88.23 and a 12 month high of $160.45. The company has a market capitalization of $58.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.44.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 18.79%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 15,751 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $2,520,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,760. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 15,751 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $2,520,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,760. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $8,175,141.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $166.00 to $163.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.56.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

