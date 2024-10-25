IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $14.06 Million Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,131 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Exelon were worth $14,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Exelon by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,310,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,525,000 after acquiring an additional 14,749,899 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,645,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,830,000 after acquiring an additional 156,201 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Exelon by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 190,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after acquiring an additional 15,389 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at $1,461,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at $681,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of EXC opened at $40.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.59. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $41.48. The stock has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Exelon from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Exelon in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.33.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

