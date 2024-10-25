IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 4,594 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 876,630 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,594 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 0.7% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Walmart were worth $70,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benin Management CORP lifted its stake in Walmart by 201.0% during the first quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 18,027 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 12,037 shares during the last quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 191.4% during the first quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Walmart by 274.4% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 281,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,938,000 after buying an additional 206,316 shares during the period. AHL Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 192.1% in the first quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 15,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 200.0% during the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WMT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Walmart from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Walmart from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Walmart from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.51.

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $166,624.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 457,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,915,110.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $207,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 387,165 shares in the company, valued at $26,787,946.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $166,624.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 457,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,915,110.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,295,088 shares of company stock worth $955,284,831. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart stock opened at $83.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $83.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.08.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

