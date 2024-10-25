IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 720 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $9,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 456,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,073,000 after acquiring an additional 97,465 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 229,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,629,000 after purchasing an additional 12,067 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 27.6% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 221,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,309,000 after purchasing an additional 48,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 65.5% during the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 34,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 13,710 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE:HIG opened at $120.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.93. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.92 and a 1-year high of $123.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.71.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.26. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 25th that permits the company to repurchase $3.30 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Argus upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.59.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

