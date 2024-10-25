IFM Investors Pty Ltd Trims Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $15,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 261.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2,162.5% during the second quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $255.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.01 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The company has a market cap of $76.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $253.53 and its 200 day moving average is $247.33.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 99.74% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ITW. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Argus raised Illinois Tool Works to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.44.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.