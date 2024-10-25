Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Acquires 245 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,082,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,322,000 after buying an additional 4,818,022 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,409,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,811,000 after buying an additional 2,684,713 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 11,745,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,039,000 after buying an additional 2,488,044 shares in the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,304,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,543,000. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Roblox stock opened at $41.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.29 and a beta of 1.60. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.55 and a fifty-two week high of $48.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $893.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.88 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 34.12% and a negative return on equity of 1,187.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $620,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,662,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,365,418.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Roblox news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total transaction of $774,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 327,009 shares in the company, valued at $14,905,070.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $620,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,662,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,365,418.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 612,673 shares of company stock valued at $26,805,956 over the last 90 days. 22.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Roblox from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Roblox from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Roblox from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.29.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

