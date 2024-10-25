Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC reduced its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,020.0% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30,500.0% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $98.79 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.92 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.57 and a 200-day moving average of $98.39.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

