Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,707 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,528 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRI. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new position in Carter’s in the first quarter valued at about $45,011,000. RWWM Inc. purchased a new position in Carter’s in the second quarter valued at about $23,675,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Carter’s by 44.4% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,209,097 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,928,000 after purchasing an additional 371,681 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Carter’s by 50.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 555,568 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,212,000 after purchasing an additional 186,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its stake in Carter’s by 67.3% in the second quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 461,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,580,000 after purchasing an additional 185,458 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CRI stock opened at $65.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.32 and a 200 day moving average of $65.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.23. Carter’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.74 and a twelve month high of $88.03.

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $564.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.79 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 8.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.47%.

CRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Carter’s from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Carter’s from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.17.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

