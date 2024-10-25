Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Has $269,000 Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,702 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZION. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 165,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993,164 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,248,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,003,000 after purchasing an additional 929,251 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 165.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 905,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,761,000 after purchasing an additional 563,889 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,011,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,294,000 after purchasing an additional 433,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,541,000. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $52.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.09. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $28.90 and a twelve month high of $53.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.42.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.63 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 13.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 5,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $267,235.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,528.31. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.82.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

