Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Has $319,000 Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,155 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 36.8% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,654,200 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $334,403,000 after purchasing an additional 714,229 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 414.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 686,244 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $94,512,000 after purchasing an additional 552,831 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1,649.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 407,605 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $51,354,000 after purchasing an additional 384,305 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 88.8% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 753,260 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $94,903,000 after purchasing an additional 354,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,183,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $160.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.19 and a 200-day moving average of $130.70. The stock has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.79. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.48 and a 52-week high of $164.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 47.55%. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, October 7th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,163.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,829,740. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,163.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,829,740. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total transaction of $1,502,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 208,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,319,536.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,390,191 over the last quarter. 8.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

