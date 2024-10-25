Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Invests $213,000 in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,984 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LPX. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,053,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,255,474 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $103,363,000 after acquiring an additional 602,803 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 188.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 447,400 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $36,834,000 after acquiring an additional 292,200 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 768.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 270,341 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $22,257,000 after acquiring an additional 239,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,371,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LPX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.56.

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

Shares of LPX opened at $103.58 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $109.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.88.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The firm had revenue of $814.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $76,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,787,668.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $76,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,787,668.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William Bradley Southern sold 32,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.44, for a total transaction of $3,046,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,773,027.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,368,774 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

About Louisiana-Pacific

(Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.