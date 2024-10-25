Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Invests $217,000 in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,809 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 25,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $529,555.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $2,101,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 916,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,261,400.73. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 25,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $529,555.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 817,040 shares of company stock valued at $19,747,879 in the last three months. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

NYSE KMI opened at $24.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.93. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.91 and a 1 year high of $25.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KMI. Barclays boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “conviction-buy” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.91.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

