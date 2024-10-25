Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Invests $237,000 in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 875 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 48,460 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,126,000 after buying an additional 5,371 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 7,994 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,889.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,134,969 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $578,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,668 shares during the period. McAdam LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Oppenheimer upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $272.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total transaction of $1,555,408.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,940.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total transaction of $1,684,262.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,678.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total value of $1,555,408.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,940.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.5 %

LOW opened at $271.36 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $287.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.47. The stock has a market cap of $154.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.14. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $23.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.