Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Invests $259,000 in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 125.0% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 36,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 20,132 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the third quarter worth $427,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the third quarter worth $6,248,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 57.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 22.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Alexis Depree sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $464,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 169,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,928,479.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nordstrom Price Performance

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $22.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.59. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.88 and a 52 week high of $24.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 21.26% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays raised Nordstrom from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.23.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

