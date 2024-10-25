Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Invests $286,000 in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 100,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 38,040 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 265.0% in the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 69,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 50,460 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable in the second quarter valued at about $831,000. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 94.6% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 134,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after purchasing an additional 65,232 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 230.0% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 36,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 25,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $1,223,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 668,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,263,672.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $148,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,596.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $1,223,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 668,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,263,672.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,969,870 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EQH opened at $45.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.41. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.65 and a 1-year high of $46.30.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Equitable had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 87.49%. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

EQH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Equitable from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Equitable from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equitable presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.70.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

