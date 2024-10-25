Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Invests $307,000 in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DaVita during the second quarter worth about $55,115,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 147.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 256,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,460,000 after buying an additional 153,008 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 9.0% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 192,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,647,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 146.7% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 187,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,840,000 after buying an additional 111,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 134,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,612,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DaVita

In related news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $8,252,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 837,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,284,666.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $8,252,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 837,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,284,666.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 64,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total value of $9,928,336.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,286,243.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 173,482 shares of company stock valued at $27,387,069. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on DaVita from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on DaVita from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on DaVita from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on DaVita from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DaVita presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

DaVita Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $161.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.12. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.47 and a 12 month high of $168.50.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. DaVita had a return on equity of 77.00% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. DaVita’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Further Reading

